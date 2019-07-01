Other Card Results

Friday Evening Texas Hold’em

We meet at 7:00 p.m. every Friday in the Navajo Room. It is a tournament-style Texas Hold’em Poker game with a $5 buy-in. Approximate payout for 1st 60%, 2nd 30%, 3rd 10%. If you have any questions, call 765-621-9252.

5/03. 1st Rich Novak, 2nd Tony Halloran, 3rd Frank Dusanek

5/10. 1st Tony Halloran, 2nd Jerry Gilliland, 3rd Vic Kinser

5/17. 1st Frank Dusanek, 2nd Pat Kelly, 3rd Harold Van Buren

5/24. 1st Tony Halloran, 2nd Chuck Loflin, 3rd Vic Kinser

5/31. 1st Jerry Gilliland, 2nd Jim Brandon, 3rd Rich Novak

PonyTail

We meet in the new room (called the Apache Room) on the third floor of the clubhouse. There is no fee; playing is free. We start playing at 12:30 p.m.

PonyTail is a form of Hand and Foot, only a little more detailed. Come and join us and please arrive earlier than 12:30 p.m. so we have an idea of how many tables to set up.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Patsy Covington at 404-697-3391 or Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501. If no answer, please leave a message and we will get back to you.

SunBird Pinochle

We meet Tuesday evening in the new room (called the Apache Room), which is on the third floor. We start at 6:30 p.m. Come early. Buy-in is $.50.

If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501. Leave a message and I will get back to you.

SunBird Pinochle winners for May, 2019:

5/07. 1st Betty Echgelmeier 804, 2nd Jackie Baker 802, 3rd Rollin Marion 796

5/14. 1st Darlene Thompson 795, 2nd Yvonne Beloney 756, 3rd Betty Echgelmeier 729

5/21. 1st Shirley Montanaro 816, 2nd Sharon Zubehevich 773, 3rd Rollin Marion 711

5/28. 1st Gleva Wiepking 792, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 672, 3rd Harry Smelser 655

Hand and Foot

We meet on Tuesday in the new room (called the Apache Room), which is on the third floor. We will start playing at 12:30 p.m.

Come and join us and please arrive by noon to 12:15 p.m. so you can either pick a table or draw cards for partners. Buy-in is $.50.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Shirley Goodman at 480-208-3065 or Yvonne Beloney at 480-895-6035.

Euchre

We meet in the Lakeview Room, which is located on the second floor next to the Pro Shop, on Sunday evenings. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and we start at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in is 50 cents. If you have any questions, please call Harry Smelser at 480-532-3235.

Euchre scores for May, 2019, at SunBird:

5/05. 1st Vic Kinser 68, 2nd Dan Harvey 63, 3rd Darlene Thompson 55

5/12. 1st Dan Harvey 59, 2nd (tie) Gleva Wiepking and Harry Smelser 58

5/19. 1st Grave Oliver 60, 2nd Vic Kinser 53, 3rd (tie) Tonja Kinser and Ken Reidenbach 51

5/26. 1st Harry Smelser 59, 2nd Grace Oliver 55, 3rd (tie) Dan Harvey and Darlene Thompson 48

Cribbage

We meet on Monday evenings in the Pima Room on the third floor. Buy-in is $1 and we start at 7:00 p.m.; come early.

5/06. 1st (tie) Dan Adams and Leon Thomas 726, 3rd Dennis Rittenback 715

5/13. 1st Vic Kinser 708, 2nd Tonja Kinser 701, 3rd Linda Hearn 683

5/20. 1st Gleva Wepking 698, 2nd Dennis Rittenback 697, 3rd Vic Kinser 689

5/27. 1st Linda Hearn 708, 2nd Grace Oliver 703, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 690

SunBird 500

We meet in the Lakeview Room, which is on the second floor by the Pro Shop, on Thursday evenings and start to play at 6:30 p.m. Please come early. Remember, we will be starting at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in is $.50.

If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501 and leave a message and I will get back to you.

SunBird 500 winners for May, 2019:

5/02. 1st Gleva Wiepking 2510, 2nd Grace Oliver 2150, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 2000

5/09. 1st Darlene Thompson 2230, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 2220, 3rd Sandy Stibitz 2070

5/16. 1st Don Petersen 2880, 2nd Grace Oliver 2840, 3rd Sandy Stibitz 2780

5/23. 1st Grace Oliver 2790, 2nd Don Petersen 2290, 3rd Gleva Wiepking 2260

5/30. 1st Harry Smelser 2730, 2nd Don Petersen 2230, 3rd Grace Oliver 2160