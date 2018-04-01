On the road again

Harry Huckemeyer

Unbelievable, but it’s that time of the year again. Many of our friends and families have already left us to return to their summer getaways, while others are getting plans in motion to travel and enjoy whatever new experiences they may have in store for them that will fit into their plans. The Short Line Model Railroad Club once again will be shutting down for the months of June, July and August. We will be closing out our first half of 2018 with a social event for our members in May as we close shop temporarily.

We’re just coming off a busy month where we were pretty active, participating at the Blue Grass Festival up at Apache Junction and a weekend where there were a few garden layouts open to the public in the Sun Lakes area. It’s always a pleasure to meet up with those who are interested in the Model Railroading world and having the chance to chat a little about the past, as well as the present. There’s still a lot more to come as we regroup in September and prepare for the final three months of the year, which are always active with the local Community Days and the other large events spread out around the Valley.

We’re wishing you all a safe and exciting summer, whether you’re going back to your old stomping grounds, traveling to new and exciting places or just staying in the area to tone up on your tan. We will be returning to our regular club activities in September, with our first meeting set for September 8 scheduled for the Lakeview Room at the SunBird Community Center. If you need any additional information, feel free to call 480-802-4976, or you can contact us by email at hwhuckemeyer@aol.com. If calling and you get an answering machine, please make sure you leave a name and a telephone number so we can get back to you.