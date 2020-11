Oktoberfest, Overseed, and Employee Appreciation Tournament

Wendy Weber, Lifestyle Director

SunBird Golf Resort HOA employees were invited to play in the SunBird Golf Club Oktoberfest/Overseed/Employee Appreciation Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 9. Thank you for a fun day!

Men: Low Gross: Jack Cooper, Kelly Davis, Glen Ketchum 48, $10 each; Low Net: Fred Garmeson, Stan Gross, Bill Wilson, Mike Kelech 43, $10 each

Women: Low Gross: Jean Pritchard, Mary Dawson, Sue Mallery 70, $10 each

Mixed: Low Gross: Wayne Onyx, Lisa Onyx, George Jones, Jean Jones 48, $10 each; Low Net: Connie Franklin, John Franklin, Earl Walker, Jim Bickett 44, $10 each

The following teams have bragging rights:

HOA: Low Gross: Layne Varney, Linda DiPalma, Marty Eckstein, Nancy Eckstein 64

SBGC Turf Crew: Low Gross: Brendan Waddell, Oscar Holquin, Justin Bowen, Robert Carpenter 55

Thanks to everyone who played. We raised close to $2,000 for sprinkler repair. All winnings on your account.