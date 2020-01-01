New Sports Courts a Smash Hit

Robyn Blosh

We love the SunBird sports courts and our new pickleball nets on rollers. SunBird’s freshly-painted blue courts with white lines for tennis and light blue lines for pickleball play are awesome. If you haven’t seen the sports courts, go out and take a look! Better yet, come out to play. They look good and play great under the lights too…don’t miss taking advantage of our sports courts.

Sorry if you missed our Paddles & Rackets event. The joint Pickleball and Tennis Club gathering was fun for all who attended. Our club members introduced America’s fastest-growing paddle sport, pickleball, to some of our SunBird residents. The verbal introduction by Marianna B. and instructional play given by our members were well received. If you missed it and want to try playing, sign up for introductory lessons in the glass case across from the post office. New-player orientation requires an appointment.

SunBird Pickleball Club weekly play for fall and winter is as follows:

Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 8 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Mark your calendars:

* The 2020 Alzheimer’s Pickle for Purple Tournament and Raffle is Saturday, Feb. 22 to Sunday, Feb, 23. The open men’s doubles and women’s doubles will take place on Saturday, and the men’s and women’s mixed on Sunday. We always appreciate non-member volunteers to help with the raffle and tournament. It’s for a good cause!

* The End of Season Pickleball Club Luncheon is Saturday, March 7. Play starts at 9 a.m.

The Pickleball Club is participating in efforts to ensure we have automated external defibrillators (AEDs) around our active community. We are looking for SunBird volunteers to be trained on how to properly use the AEDs. This training might help to save a life. If interested, contact Dan or Mariana at 480-285-4501.