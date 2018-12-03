Preparing for 20th anniversary

Catherine Hammond

On January 11, 2019, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., New Adventures, a lifelong learning program, will celebrate its 20th anniversary. “In 1998, a small group of Sun Lakes residents began working with Chandler-Gilbert Community College to establish a learning-in-retirement program for mature adults who shared a curiosity and desire for learning, a few sample classes were presented and charter memberships were offered the following month. The first semester of classes with paid memberships started in January 1999,” according to the organization’s website, http://www.newadventures.info.

Members will gather for the celebration at SunBird Golf Resort Ballroom, 6250 S. SunBird Boulevard in Chandler. Complimentary tickets are necessary for the event. These are available until December 20 at the Sun Lakes Center at the main desk. After that, check with Mikell Rhoades at 480-734-6255. The deadline to pick up tickets is January 4, 2019. The party will feature light refreshments and a cash bar, along with door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Most important will be the opportunity to spend time with other members of New Adventures, who together have encountered hundreds of rich and satisfying moments at a wide range of events. If you did not renew your membership to the group in August, please do so soon so you will be eligible to attend this reception and share in the festivities.

For more information on the 20th anniversary, classes in general or membership in New Adventures in Learning, go to http://www.newadventures.info, call 480-857-5500 or visit the Sun Lakes Center at 25105 S. Alma School Road, Sun Lakes, AZ. New Adventures in Learning is a membership organization that has been encouraging lifelong learning since 1998 and is affiliated with Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Membership is $65 paid annually to New Adventures every August. That amount includes a $15 fee at that time that goes to CGCC. An additional $15 fee also occurs for spring and summer semesters if members register for those. If you have not yet joined or renewed your yearly membership, it is never too late to sign up at the Center. Beginning in the spring of 2019, registration and payment will be available online.