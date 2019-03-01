Ladies 18ers are in full swing this season

On January 13 at the Couples Net Shootout, the last teams standing were George Jones and Melissa Craig (2nd), Sue Koslofsky and Ron Morgan (1st) and Jackie Huyghebert and Fred Nixon (3rd).

We also held our annual Solheim Cup event on January 22 and 29. This is a two-week net match play between Americans and Canadians. Once a year, we put on our thinking caps and play match play. Points are earned each week and accumulated for a final score. As players, we experience competition and many fun and exciting moments. On the final day, we had a fabulous lunch hosted by Wendie Cameron and Dana Marrs in the Horizon Room to celebrate our winners. The Americans won the match, and we are all looking forward to this friendly match next year. Until then, Go Canada – Go USA.

In March, our winter season draws to a close with Couples Gross Shootout on March 3, our Club Championship on March 19 and 26 and our Awards BBQ on the patio on March 28.