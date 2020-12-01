Chapter Commander Leon “Skip” Johnson

Although the scheduled monthly activities have been in a holding pattern since the coronavirus was identified earlier in the year, the future in finding a speedy solution to an adequate fix is still uncertain. Based on the latest information available, the staff of the Korean War Veterans have reached the decision to cancel its remaining monthly meetings for the remainder of the year. Any changes regarding that decision will be provided to its members in a timely manner. This organization is dedicated to help assist all veterans in need of support and assistance in the best manner possible. Our doors are never closed to those requiring help. Accidents do happen, and also, in many situations, we can help in providing medical equipment that can assist at a time of need. At present, in addition to an assortment of many things, our current storage presently includes three electric scooters which are available to a person in need. For additional details regarding these, or any of this, please feel free to call Skip, our chapter commander, at the phone number listed below.

For all members of the Korean War Veterans, a call for help is being sent out, hoping you can support one of the club’s annual functions following Thanksgiving Day. This will be taking place at the Mesa Market Place, running over a three-day period, starting on the morning of Nov. 26 and running through Sunday, the 28th. Just a few hours of your time or whatever you can spare will be deeply appreciated. Again, this will be a club event at the Mesa Market Place on the dates noted, starting the day after Thanksgiving Day. For sign-ups, additional information, details, and location, call Skip at 970-481-3005. Also, if you have any questions regarding any of the above, feel free to give Skip a call. He’ll be happy to talk to you. Always remember our club motto, “Freedom Is Not Free.” Like Uncle Sam often said, “We Need You.”