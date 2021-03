Laurie Doyle

I am the SunBird Garden Club’s March Rock of the Month. I can be found among the cacti, plants, and other landscape in the rock gardens.

If you find me, take me home and call Garden Club member Mary Jane Mogden at 815-861-1755. The first person who captures the rock will return it to the Garden Club and receive a gift certificate to the Horizon Room. Have fun and be on the lookout.