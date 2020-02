Laurie Doyle

I am the SunBird Garden Club’s February Rock of the Month. I can be found among the cacti, plants, and other landscape in the rock gardens.

If you find me, take me home and call Garden Club member Barb Finkelman at 480-939-4780. The first person who captures the rock will return it to the Garden Club and receive a gift certificate to the Horizon Room. Have fun and be on the lookout.