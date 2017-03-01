Happy 150th Birthday, Canada!

Two hundred Canadians celebrated the 150th anniversary of the formation of the Dominion of Canada in 1867 by holding a pork loin BBQ on the patio on February 9. Janet Farrell and her merry band of singers; Elaine Longland, John and Jackie German and Grant Jones, led the Canucks through songs depicting our rich heritage from Vancouver Island, British Columbia, to Bonavista, Newfoundland. Thanks to the Pages for the goodie bags.

The annual Canadian Open Golf Tournament, the final event of this winter season, takes place at noon on March 19. To register, call Wes Terry at 664-6109. The entry fee of $40 includes a pizza dinner.

We truly appreciate the opportunity to spend winter in SunBird. The hospitality extended to us by the staff of the HOA and our many American friends enriches our lives.