Garden Club hard at work

Although our club takes a break from meetings during the summer, Garden Club members are still hard at work maintaining our SunBird community gardens. You will see a dedicated group of weeders along SunBird Blvd., Waterview, Championship, the front gate and Holes 7, 15 and 4 on the golf course. We have also been working in partnership with the SunBird Golf Course to plant ornamental grasses and oleanders on Hole 5. You can see this work in progress from Championship Drive. Stay tuned… more projects are planned for completion during the summer months, including the construction of a beautiful stone planter at the front gate.

During the summer months, we are preparing for our annual Fall Plant Sale, held in conjunction with Community Day on November 13. We propagate cuttings from our existing plants. We will have a variety of hardy plants available for sale on that day. All proceeds from SunBird Garden Club fundraisers go back to beautifying and maintaining our SunBird Community.

We have an exciting year of programs and projects ahead! We will resume our monthly meeting on November 8 at 9:00 a.m. in the ballroom. We welcome guests and hope you will join us.