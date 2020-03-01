Garden Club Annual Home Tour — March 8

The annual Garden Club Home Tour is Sunday, March 8, from noon to 2:00 p.m. This year, six residents have graciously opened their homes to us. Each home is unique and reflects the residents’ personality and interests. Thank you to each and every person who makes our Home Tour a success!

Tickets are on sale for $10 each. We will be selling tickets at various times and locations, and tickets will NOT be sold at the clubhouse office or at the tour homes. If you need a ticket, contact Laurie Doyle at 319-210-0832, Jean Pritchard at 503-680-4449, or Julie Anderson at 270-799-3700. Shoe coverings will be provided at the first house you tour and must be worn inside every home. Maps and home descriptions will be provided, so get together with your friends and join us as we tour the creativity on display in our community. All proceeds are used to beautify and maintain both SunBird HOA gardens as well as the SunBird Golf Course.

Light refreshments will be served at the home of Lisa and Wayne Onyx, and by light refreshments, we mean homemade cookies and lemonade. After the Home Tour, join your friends to watch the couples net shoot out, beginning at 2 p.m. on hole No. 1 of the golf course.

Please join us in thanking the following residents for opening their homes to us:

Joan Butcher, 1919 E. Augusta

Kimberly and Bill Ley, 1522 E. Doral

Carol Garrett and Jerry Searles, 6281 S. Pebble Beach

Gup and Dale Stein, 1783 E. Peachtree

Art Norby, 1770 E. Doral

Lisa and Wayne Onyx, 6321 S. Tournament