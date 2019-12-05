Fun Lakers Club News

Bob and Vickie Bybee, publicists

Welcome back to all the returning snowbirds! The Fun Lakers Club has lots of activities planned in the coming months.

Fun Lakers Club, sponsored by the Solo Group, had a great turnout for the Chili for Charity-Halloween Party event. It was a great time, and we collected a lot of money from the auction and raffle for the Perfect Place Adult Day Care. Fun Lakers gave the Perfect Place Adult Day Care a check for $2,412.54.

The annual Holiday Dinner-Dance is on Dec. 14, and is always a great time. It’s always filled with laughter and a good time for all!

The next Sun Lakes Dinner-Dance Party will be on Jan. 9, at the Oakwood Ballroom. The doors open at 5 p.m. for dinner which is limited to three different dinners (20 of each for a total of 60). Free dance lessons with Edie Gilbertsen will start a 6:30 p.m., and the open dance will start at 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. with music by Thaddeus Rose. Tickets are available at the door for $12.00 per person. If you need any additional information, go to our website at www.funlakers.org.

On Jan. 25, Fun Lakers is sponsoring what may be our biggest event ever, Woodstock! It will have something for everyone. We are still looking for artists who want to participate in the event which is open from 3:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The event will offer paintings in all mediums, pottery, jewelry, photography, woodworking, and much more centered on the ‘60s and Woodstock theme. Artists, you may request a space at debbiebernhart@aol.com. Please include your name, email address, phone number, and three photos of your work (centered on ‘60s/Woodstock theme). The cutoff date for space registration is Dec. 27. The application fee is $30. Each artist will be provided a six-foot table and two chairs. For additional information, please send questions to debbiebernhart@aol.com or call Debbie Bernhart at 248-778-5866.

Visit www.funlakers.org to see other future events planned.