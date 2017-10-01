Free SunBird Beginners Tennis Program coming this fall

Christine Terechenok

Open to all SunBird residents to start you on your way to getting in shape and having some fun while doing so, five beginner tennis lessons will start this winter season 2017. They will take place right here at our tennis courts at 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Dates are Tuesday, November 14, 21 and 28 and December 5 and 12. The Tennis Club has hired tennis professional Gary (Rusty) York to coach the lessons.

Furthermore, a back-up program for another five free lessons will be given by the Southeast Valley Tennis League starting in January 2018. You can participate in just five or take all 10.

Lessons are limited, so email Tennis Club President Charlotte Wiard at cpwiard@aol.com to sign up. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity!

Mark your calendars:

October 28, 2017 – First tournament; SunBird will be hosting the Cottonwood Tennis Club.

November 7, 2017 – First Tennis Club meeting; 5:00 p.m. in the clubhouse, Lakeview Room

You can find the full schedule of the 2017-2018 season posted on the bulletin board at the courts.

Welcome back, SunBird snowbirds. Hope everyone had a great summer. Looking forward to a great winter.