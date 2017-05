Nancy Smith

There’s something happens

When we think of May –

A subtle rebirth

Comes into play.

With splashes of color

From flowers and trees,

Lots of allergies

To make us sneeze.

Do you think of trips?

Do you want to roam?

Or perhaps you’re happy

Just staying home.

Work – play – laugh – rest –

Your SunBird Library

Has just one request:

Enjoy the merry

Month of May,

Return our books

Is what we say.