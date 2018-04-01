Essential Oils – Healing next meeting April 4

Join us for the Essential Oil exchange of ideas, stories and experiences with essential oils on April 4 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in the Navajo Room located on the third floor of the SunBird Golf Resort clubhouse, 6250 SunBird Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85249.

RSVP by using email, phone or text to Paullene at 602-292-7858 or annieosha@gmail.com or Shelley at 301-521-0451 or shelleyzavarella@gmail.com.

The group at the March meeting wanted a blend to address breathing and congestion. The flu season should be over towards the end of March, according to the Arizona Health Department, but people are experiencing mucus build-up the in the nasal passages and phlegm in the throat, especially in the early waking hours, and they continue to cough. We will be making a recipe for respiratory improvement and to help keep the throat, lungs and trachea free of congestion. Many of the oils are natural expectorants, helping the tissues to release mucus, soft and hard plaque and toxins.

You can make the blend for $15 or just come and join the company of like-minded people and hear Shelley share her knowledge of the healing power with essential oils. Be sure to RSVP so that Shelley and Paullene have the needed supplies of oils and vials for blending.

Using Young Living Oils, Shelley will share her knowledge of how the company’s “Seed to Seal” method produces a trusted product for addressing a natural and safe alternative to expensive chemically-produced toxic pills that, when consumed, only cause more collateral damage in our bodies. Shelley and Paullene feel that the Young Living plant-based and processed oils can be trusted to facilitate natural healing in our bodies.

Our March meeting was energetic, as 16 participants made the oil to enhance memory and/or the one to alleviate anxiety; five to six others came to listen and learn. We are able to accommodate the few “walk ins,” but it is better for you to RSVP so there will be enough products.