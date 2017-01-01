Enjoy an evening with Marshall Trimble January 26

Arizona’s Official State Historian, Marshall Trimble is appearing at the SunBird Community Ballroom on Thursday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at SunBird’s HOA Office for $10.

The SunBird Garden Club is sponsoring this event which features Marshall Trimble, a multi-talented historian, who has been called the “Will Rogers of Arizona.” He can deliver anything from a serious history lecture at a Jr. College to a stage concert of Western folk music and stories with his guitar. This evening will entertain the whole family so SunBird Garden Club is inviting anyone who may be interested to purchase a ticket and attend this event.

Marshall Trimble was born in Mesa, Arizona and grew up in Ask Fork, a small railroad town along the old Route 66. His family has lived in Arizona for generations so Marshall Trimble is considered the “dean of Arizona historians.” Over the years, Marshall Trimble has received many honors as a historian, writer and performer including the Arizona Centennial Commission honor on December 2011 as “One of Arizona’s Most Inspiring Leaders.”

An educator, lecturer, folk singer and stage performer, this talented gentleman has written over 20 books on Arizona and the West. After his show, books will be available for purchase and signing my Marshall Trimble.

Remember this show is open to anyone in the south Chandler area, so do not hesitate to bring cash or check ($10 per ticket) to the SunBird HOA office Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Because seating is limited, tickets may or may not be available at the door on the night of the show. On January 26, the doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for open seating. There will be no reserved seats and groups will be discouraged from saving blocks of seats. The performance will start at 7:00 p.m.

SunBird Garden Club members, wearing western scarves, will be available to assist patrons attending the performance. This promises to be an exciting event so all are welcome to come and enjoy an “Evening with Marshall Trimble.”