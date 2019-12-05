Ditch the scented candles—switch to diffusing essential oils

JoAnne Gaudioso

It’s fall, and somehow we want to have our homes cozy and freshened. We turn to searching for those perfect scented candles for Thanksgiving and the holidays. I have to admit that at one time, I was a candleholic, but when I learned about the harmful effects of candles, I turned to diffusing essential oils to freshen my home.

So why did I cut back on my candle addiction?

* Most candles are made of paraffin wax, which creates highly-toxic benzene and toluene when burned (both are known carcinogens). In fact, the toxins released from paraffin candles are the same as those found in diesel fuel fumes.

* Scented candles may have lead or lead cores in the wick, which releases dangerous amounts of lead into your home through the candle soot.

* Two particularly toxic chemicals, benzene and toluene, are found in the sooty residue of burning candles. Benzene is cancer-causing, and toluene affects the central nervous system.

Essential oils that you disperse via a diffuser represent a safe and clean way of distributing a pleasant scent into your home. The diffuser breaks down the fragrance oil into a fine, dry mist that leaves behind no residue and contains no harsh added chemicals.

Want to learn more about the additional benefits of diffusing essential oils versus burning candles, join me for a special Holiday Workshop where you will be able to make one of Twelve Sprays of Christmas, which you will take home with you as a gift to yourself or a friend.

The Workshops are scheduled on the Saturdays of December 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 11 a.m (Holiday Workshops). The workshop on the 28th will be a Basic Essential Oils Workshop, where you will make a blend to address one of your health needs. The workshops are free. If these times are not convenient, contact me to schedule a more convenient time. For those of you who have a few friends who may be interested in learning more about essential oils, you can host a workshop. Anyone who hosts a workshop will receive a special hostess gift. All you do is invite, and I do the rest.

For more information, contact JoAnne Gaudioso at 480-225-5224 or jandj1261@gmail.com.