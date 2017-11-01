Chosen, charged and challenged

Rosie VanderVeen

The first Kare Bears meeting of the season took place on October 18 after press time. We will discuss in December article.

Our new board members are Julia Roberts and Barb Dunbar. Emily Hughes will replace Larie Thiebeault as treasurer. Barb will continue to serve as secretary.

Dates for Kare Bear Faires will be Saturdays, November 4 and December 2, in the ballroom from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Faires are open to the public, so gather one and all for a pleasant morning of shopping. Please encourage your neighbors, especially the newbies, to attend. It’s an excellent opportunity to meet new people, shop and have donuts and coffee! More than 45 outside vendors, some new, will offer their unique and innovative creations for sale. Look for bargains at the Kare Bears’ FAMOUS white elephant table! Innovative items that will delight – not bust your budget. Some donated products are so unique that we are featuring a boutique table to display them.

For all of our Faires, Sherry Fann will need three groups of volunteers:

1) Set up Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

2) Collecting money and working the table

3) Saturday clean-up at faire closing

The Kare Bears, as well as the Chandler Lions Club, are collecting travel-size lotions, shampoos, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc. The Lions Club also fills stockings at Christmas for the battered women, clothes cabin, St. Peter’s Indian Mission and Hamilton Homeless. Stockings are filled with colored pencils, coloring books, playing card games and small stuffed animals. Christmas fabric of any size would be welcomed, as the stockings are hand-sewn and hand-painted before assembling.

Please join us for our next Kare Bear meeting on November 15. Our speaker will be from Neighbors Who Care, an organization I’m sure is familiar to all of us. Topics include what services they provide as well as opportunities for volunteering. Please wear your Kare Bear name badges to meetings and events. This will facilitate and promote recognition for our current and new members.

Yearly membership dues are only $5.00. Come join us in comradery and participate in the charitable endeavors of our local community.