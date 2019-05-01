Chandler mayor welcomes everyone to National Day of Prayer

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke will be the guest speaker next week on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the National Day of Prayer. There will be observances of The National Day of Prayer all over America, including Arizona.

Locally, the Sun Lakes Women’s Connection sponsors this event which is held in the SunBird Golf Resort Ballroom, 6250 S. SunBird Blvd., Chandler. All are welcome to attend this special morning and are encouraged to invite others.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Band will play patriotic and military songs during the preprogram time from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m.

During the 10:00 a.m. program, there will be vocal and instrumental musical numbers that also includes Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke as guest speaker. Several from the community will participate with scriptures and prayers with a focus on our education, our business, our houses of worship, our military, our government and our families. The national theme for this year is “Love One Another.”

The ballroom decorated in red, white and blue for this event is a reminder that this is a day proclaimed by the U.S. president each year. The importance of prayer has been a part of our country since its beginning. In 1775, the Continental Congress called for a day of Fasting and Prayer. Lincoln also declared a National Day of Prayer and Fasting in 1863. In 1983, the first National Day of Prayer Observance was held in Constitution Hall. President Reagan designated the first Thursday in May as the annual observance for the National Day of Prayer.