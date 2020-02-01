Canadian Club News

Wes Akerman

SunBird provides us with never-ending opportunities to participate in every conceivable social activity, from golf and tennis to clubhouse entertainment. Specific to Canadians are the BBQ, the golf tournament, and the Conley Cup.

Our Pork Loin BBQ and social is on Thursday, Feb. 13. It is $7.00 per plate and will be held on the patio from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (BYOB). This is also the time to sign up for the annual golf tournament. The party starts with Trivia at 3:30 p.m., and dinner will be served before 5:00 p.m. To register, email Mike McMillan at msmcmillan@rogers.com. Details are on our poster in the clubhouse.

The Great Canadian Golf Tournament is on Sunday, March 15. The cost of $40 per person includes golf and a pizza dinner in the ballroom. This tournament, a social scramble for Canadian golfers of all levels of experience, gets off to a shotgun start at noon. Come join us and celebrate another active winter at SunBird.

The Conley Cup, our annual Can-Am golf competition between our top-rated guys, is slated for late March. We are recruiting some young guns from all over Canada. Canadian spectators are needed to cheer on our team. Could this be our year?