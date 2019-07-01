Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge

Melvin Huser

May, 2019, winners:

5/06. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Larry Schoenborn, 3rd LaVonne Buland

5/13. 1st Mary Jo Howe, 2nd Barb Davis, 3rd Pat Martin

5/20. 1st Rose Brown, 2nd Toni Greisiger, 3rd Shirley Jackson

5/27. 1st Rachel Anderson, 2nd Mel Huser, 3rd Larry Schoenborn

Wednesday Morning Mixed Bridge

Jeanne Lewis

5/01. 1st Dave Davis, 2nd Barb Davis, 3rd Katherine Gibbs

5/08. 1st Lita Mills, 2nd Gunter Deflieze, 3rd Trish Deflieze

5/15. 1st Walt Mills, 2nd Bob Namon, 3rd Frank Nechvatal

5/22. 1st Nan Atchley, 2nd Arlie Mulder, 3rd (tie) Frank Nechvatal and LaVonne Buland

5/29. 1st Walt Mills, 2nd Karlene Garn, 3rd Beth Miller

Friday Afternoon Bridge

5/03. 1st Larry Schoenborn, 2nd Chet Howe, 3rd Arlie Mulder

5/10. 1st Katherine Gibbs, 2nd Larry Schoenborn, 3rd Rose Brown

5/17. 1st Shirley Jackson, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd Arlie Mulder

5/24. 1st Shirley Jackson, 2nd Rose Brown, 3rd Larry Schoenborn

5/31. 1st Shirley Jackson, 2nd Arlie Mulder, 3rd Bob Namon

Sun Lakes Beginner, Novice and Intermediate Bridge

Karin Hansen

May was a very successful month for many of our Novice and Intermediate players in the Sun Lakes Bridge Club. Top scores during the teaching game on Thursday mornings were as follows: May 30, Tom Brand and Damian Birnstihl had a remarkable 77.02% game. Also in May, on May 16, Bernie Emery and Rich Schager had a 75.57% game. In the 499er game, Paul Morris and partner Terrance Heying took the top spot with a 70.64% game on May 21. Other high scores were achieved by Frank Bost and Patricia Liddell on May 9 with a score of 66.87% and Donna Wilson and Carol Ritter on May 16 with a score of 66.38%. Congratulations to these and the many others who had successful games during the month.

The Thursday morning teaching game for players with under 100 masterpoints is on break for the summer months and will resume again the first Thursday in October. If you have questions about that game, you may still contact Anne Newman at acnewanaz@q.com.

Each week on Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m., the Sun Lakes Bridge Club hosts a special ACBL-sanctioned game for players with fewer than 500 masterpoints. The game is held at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 23914 S. Alma School Road in Sun Lakes. Please plan to arrive by 1:00 p.m. with your partner to check in and be seated appropriately. The cost for the game is $6 for Sun Lakes Bridge Club members and $7 for non-members. Annual dues for membership in the Sun Lakes Bridge Club are only $10 per year. If you are interested in playing but need help finding an appropriate partner, contact bridgepards@gmail.com and someone will take your information and help you get connected. Visitors are always welcome at the Sun Lakes Bridge Club.

In addition to the Tuesday and Thursday limited games, the Bridge Club offers sanctioned open games for everyone on Monday at 1:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Intermediate and Novice players are welcome to join these games. Always arrive 30 minutes before game time to allow the directors time to set up the seating assignments.

Bridge schedules and information can be found on the website, unit351.com. Look for the “Clubs” tab and find the Sun Lakes Bridge Club. For specific information about the I/N program at the Sun Lakes Bridge Club, please contact Karin Hansen at karinhanse@aol.com.

5/02. N/S: (1st in A) Terrance Kilbreath and Barbara Castro, (1st in B) James Libby and Lindalee Jurgens, (1st in C) Rita Myrann and Marvsiak Carol Ann; E/W: (1st in A and B) Connie Reynolds and Nadine Sutter, (1st in C) Jack Holme and Dottie Holme

5/07. N/S: (1st in A, B and C) Nick Klauer and Linda White; E/W: (1st in A) Judy Lamers and Barbara Hewitt, (1st in B) Frank Bost and Margaret Tam

5/09. N/S: (1st in A) Frank Bost and Patricia Liddle, (1st in B) Gerald Smith and Donna Smith, (1st in C) Kay Kennedy and Yogi Patel; E/W: (1st in A) Paul Morris and Terrance Heying, (1st in B and C) Mark Kaiser and Roger Clayton

5/14. N/S: (1st in A and B) Gerald Smith and Donna Smith; E/W: (1st in A) Frank Bost and Margaret Tam, (1st in B and C) Phyllis Johnson and Cheryl Ramier

5/16. N/S: (1st in A) Steven Sapiro and Carol Ritter, (1st in B) Nadine Sutter and Connie Reynolds, (1st in C) Tony Garrett and George Hofer; E/W: (1st in A) Paul Morris and Terrance Heying, (1st in B) Yogi Patel and Kay Kennedy

5/21. N/S: (1st in A) Nadine Sutter and Connie Reynolds, (1st in B*) Patricia Potter and Kay Bierley, (1st in B*) Kim Bauer and Jacque Tooley, (1st in C) Pam Gerstner and Jack Edmonds; E/W: (1st in A) Paul Morris and Terrance Heying, (1st in B and C) Bernie Ross and Dolores Guthrie

5/23. N/S: (1st in A) Frank Bost and Patricia Liddle, (1st in B and C) Janet Beeks and Cheryl Ramier; E/W: (1st in A) Paul Morris and Terrance Heying, (1st in B) Connie Reynolds and Nadine Sutter

5/28. N/S: (1st in A, B and C) Nick Klauer and Linda White; E/W: (1st in A and B and C) Yogi Patel and Dianne Saints

5/30. N/S: (1st in A) James Libby and Lindalee Jurgens, (1st in B and C) Connie Reynolds and Marusiak Carol Ann; E/W: (1st in A and B and C) Mark Kaiser and Roger Clayton

* indicates a tie

Sun Lakes Duplicate Bridge

Alan Behr

The Sun Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club games are held at Risen Savior Lutheran Church (23914 S. Alma School Road).

Open games are held on Monday at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and Saturday at 9:00 a.m. There also is a Novice game Thursday at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday a 499ers game at 1:30 p.m. (if there are enough entries in the field) and Saturday at 9:00 a.m. subject to having enough entries. Please arrive at least 15 minutes prior to game time!

If you are in need of a partner for any Open Games, please contact the Players’ Pairs Assistants Eileen Utter, Kay Kennedy and Carol Warner at bridgepards@gmail.com. Please try the email first if you have access to a computer. Fees for the game are $6.00/person if you are a member of the club or $7.00/person if not a club member.

Please be courteous to both your partner and you opponents. Do not discuss good or bad plays on either account. Keep the game friendly!Also, when asked to explain a bid by your partner, be as precise as possible. Sometimes just stating the convention used is sufficient. If more information is requested, do so to the best of your understanding.

Top game for this month is Roger Edwards and Chuck Quenneville with a 69.23% game.

5/02. N/S: (1st in A) Louis Quiggle and Bea Cannon, (1st in B) Tod Mucci and Carol Warner, (1st in C) Maria Davis and Anne Newman; E/W: (1st in A) Larry Anfinson and Steve Mansfield, (1st in B and C) Pat Weindorf and D Larry Frink

5/04. N/S: (1st in A and B) Paul Glick and Donna Hofer; E/W: (1st in A) Bea Cannon and Louis Quiggle, (1st in B) Robert Brower and Patricia Sohler

5/06. N/S: (1st in A) Bea Cannon and Roger Edwards, (1st in B) Bob Borengasser and Donna Hofer, (1st in C) Kim Bauer and Carol Ritter; E/W: (1st in A) Roberta Vider and Cynthia Bohland, (1st in B) Linda Brock and Kathy Ronquist

5/07. N/S: (1st in A) Robert Brower and Roger Edwards, (1st in B) Donna Pratt and Don Pratt, (1st in C) Evelyn Gore and Craig Holstad; E/W: (1st in A) Sadu Marrott and Oris Mowry, (1st in B) Anne Newman and Cynthia O’Neil

5/09. N/S: (1st in A) John Euler and Tom Reid, (1st in B) Sydney Sides and Janis Holle, (1st in C) Jean Whiteman and Jane McCague; E/W: (1st in A) Roger Edwards and Charles Quenneville, (1st in B) Pat Weindorf and D Larry Frink

5/11. N/S: (1st in A) Steve Mansfield and Janet Daling, (1st in B) Sydney Sides and Janis Holle, (1st in C) Lindsay Cantoni and Gee Gee Alexander; E/W: (1st in A) Janelle Gibson and Anne Casey, (1st in B and C) Barry Siegwart and Frank Maresso

5/13. N/S: (1st in A) Robert Brower and Janet Daling, (1st in B) W. Lakin Hines and Anne Casey, (1st in C) Lindsay Cantoni and Beverly Lust; E/W: (1st in A) Steve Mansfield and Joe Pospis, (1st in B) Anne Newman and Maria Davis

5/14. N/S: (1st in A) Louis Quiggle and Joe Pospis, (1st in B and C) Kitty Larson and Donna Hofer; E/W: (1st in A) Sadu Marrott and Oris Mowry, (1st in B) Gordon Markham and Kath Markham

5/16. N/S: (1st in A) Louis Quiggle and Bea Cannon, (1st in B and C) Beverly Lust and Jeannine Barnes; E/W: (1st in A) James Lenertz and Richard Catero, (1st in B) Judith Euler and Susan Shaver

5/18. N/S: (1st in A*) Steve Mansfield and Margaret Tam, (1st in A*, B and C) Gordon Markham and Kath Markham; E/W: (1st in A) Richard Catero and Bonnie Butler, (1st in B and C) Michael Haaser and Dean Haaser

5/20. N/S: (1st in A) Steve Mansfield and Janet Daling, (1st in B) Alan Behr and Colette Goldstein, (1st in C) Maria Davis and Anne Newman; E/W: (1st in A) Karin Molleman and Myrna Baker, (1st in B) Gordon Markham and Kath Markham

5/21. N/S: (1st in A) Steve Mansfield and Janet Daling, (1st in B) Sydney Sides and Dorothy Hanko, (1st in C*) Lindsay Cantoni and Beverly Lust, (1st in C*) Hope Castellanos and Lee Mah; E/W: (1st in A) James Wang and Charles Quenneville, (1st in B) Kay Johnson and Clifford Hudson

5/23. N/S: (1st in A) Steve Mansfield and Janet Daling, (1st in B) Douglas Feisler and Jim Horton, (1st in C) Hope Castellanos and Evelyn Gore; E/W: (1st in A) Tom Reid and John Euler, (1st in B and C) Pat Weindorf and D Larry Frink; E/W: (1st in A) Richard Catero and Roger Edwards, (1st in B) Susan Shaver and Anne Casey

5/27. N/S: (1st in A) Steve Mansfield and Janet Daling, (1st in B) Alan Behr and Colette Goldstein, (1st in C) Evelyn Gore and Hope Castellanos; E/W: (1st in A and B) Anne Newman and Maria Davis, (1st in C) Karin Hansen and Damian Birnstihl

5/28. N/S: (1st in A) Richard Catero and Carol Gerlach, (1st in B) Alan Behr and Colette Goldstein, (1st in C) Lindsay Cantoni and Beverly Lust; E/W: (1st in A) James Wang and Charles Quenneville, (1st in B) William Stone and Tod Mucci

5/30. N/S: (1st in A) Sadu Marrott and Roger Edwards, (1st in B and C) James Kemps and Judith Higbee; E/W: (1st in A and B) W. Lakin Hines and Jim Wart, (1st in C) Karin Hansen and Bonnie Butler

* indicates a tie