Bernie & Red Farewell Tour

On March 21, 2020, the SunBird Lions will proudly present the Bernie & Red show during their Farewell Tour. The SunBird residents laughed until their sides hurt in the past. One lady said, “I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time.” We have all enjoyed the music and comedy talents of this great couple every time they have been here. This all-new farewell show promises to be filled with great music (much of it their own originals), literally interspersed with equally-original comedy. You don’t want to miss this show.

Showtime is 7 p.m. in the ballroom. The doors will be open at 6 p.m. for seating and beverage service. Tickets will be $12 pre-sale and $15 at the door.