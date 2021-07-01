Lisa Onyx

The Lady 18ers are hitting the links at 6:58 a.m. during the summer to beat the heat. SunBird Golf Club recently moved from a shotgun start to tee times every day to increase the number of players on the course. Fortunately, this hasn’t been an issue, because we are able to finish before it really heats up. It’s great to be able to share carts again so we can socialize between shots. The greens have never looked better at this time of year. We have had early morning sightings of coyotes on holes 2 and 9—thankfully they have kept their distance. We look forward to having our whole group together in the fall, especially the Canadians—we have missed you!