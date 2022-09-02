What Do SunBird Committees Do?

Have you ever considered joining a SunBird committee? Wonder what they do? How much of a time commitment there is? How important they are to SunBird?

We have five committees: Architectural Control Committee (ACC), Finance, Rules Compliance, Project Planning, and Welcoming and Marketing. SunBird is a wonderful community, in large part due to the great people who serve on its committees.

An orientation for homeowners interested in learning about our committees is being held on Monday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. in the ballroom. During this brief, one-hour session, each committee chairman will review their charter and explain what their committee does. The Committee Code of Conduct will also be reviewed. A Question & Answer period will follow.

RSVP no later than Nov. 7, by sending an email to [email protected] with your name and phone number.