Welcome on Board

Richard Volpe

As we approach the month of October, Desert Navy is looking forward to the next few months with added excitement and new adventures. There are some changes that will hopefully help us grow and continue to meet our goals in providing support for those out there who are hurting and are in need of support.

We have the good fortune to have a quality guest speaker who is an expert on veteran benefits joining us for our next meeting in October. This is such an added benefit in helping us stay current and aware of what’s available and what it takes to qualify for some added support if the need is there.

There will be a change in the meeting location, starting out with our initial meeting scheduled for Friday, Oct. 20. The new location for future Desert Navy meetings will be in the Banquet Room of the Black Bear Diner located off Queen Creek and Alma School Roads. The club’s meetings are scheduled from October through April each year, starting at 10 a.m. on the third Friday of the month.

As always, one of our club’s primary goals is to provide support to those veterans and others who are in need. Our club has a variety of medical supplies that can be obtained in a short amount of time for those needing support, whether it be from an unexpected emergency or more. This includes a variety of motorized units that can improve a person’s quality of life significantly for an extended period of time. All it takes to find out more is to call the phone number listed below.

Several members and their guests meet on a weekly basis at the Black Bear Diner at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays for lunch. All are always welcome.

Desert Navy is open to all veterans who have served in the military, and all are always welcome. If you have any questions regarding our club’s activities or if you’re looking for more details on issues that may be of interest to you, please feel free to give me, Rich Volpe, a call. I can be reached at 480-802-2532.