Welcome Back to The Courts

Carol Gourlay, Pickleball Club Coordinator

We’re thrilled to welcome all of our snowbirds back to the courts. It’s great to see everyone playing again!

Welcome New Members

Please help us welcome our newest club members Stacey Peters, Alison Beaton, and Robyn Bagby. Be sure to say hello when you see them!

Club Events & Announcements

End-of-Year Party

Sign-up is now available on TeamReach. The deadline to register is March 13.

New Social Pickleball Opportunities

We’ve added new social pickleball sessions during the week. Check TeamReach for dates and times.

January Pickleball Meeting

Thank you to everyone who attended our January pickleball meeting on the courts. We had a great turnout!

Need Help with TeamReach?

If you need assistance, don’t hesitate to ask—we’re happy to help. Bring your phone to the courts or text Marianna.

Pickleball Tip: Common Footwork Mistakes to Avoid

1. Standing Flat-Footed

• Waiting for the ball

• Stay on the balls of your feet

• Flat feet cause slow reactions and late shots

2. Not Resetting your feet After Each Shot

• Watching your own shot

• Use a split-step as your opponent hits

• Improves balance and recovery

3. Backpedaling Instead of Shuttling

• Running straight backward is a “no go”—turn around and run

• Use a side-shuffle or drop-step

• Leads to better control and stronger returns

4. Overstepping into the Kitchen(NVZ)

• Leaning forward after volleys

• Stop outside the NVZ line

• Helps avoid unforced foot faults

5. Reaching Instead of Moving

• Stretching for the ball

• Move your feet first—get to the ball every time prior to hitting

• Prevents off-balance shots and errors

Thank you for being such a positive and welcoming pickleball community.

See you on the courts!