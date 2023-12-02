Want to Sell Your Art at Art at the Lakes?

Diane Hitt

The 2024 Art at the Lakes annual show is on March 2, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a rain date of March 9, 2024. Last year, we had an amazing turnout of people enjoying art, and our artists said the sales were great. We had great music, a big raffle, and food prepared by our firefighters and medics. All proceeds are donated to the AFMA Firefighters Charities.

We are now receiving applications for artists to participate in the 2024 show. You can be one of the more than 100 artists offering paintings in all mediums, pottery, gourds, jewelry, photography, woodworking, yard art, metal work, and much more. The only fee you will pay is an application fee of $65 for a 20-foot by 20-foot spot around the lake, plus a table and two chairs. There is an additional fee for extra tables and chairs if you need them.

Artists in the last show in 2023 have received an emailed application to print, fill out, and mail in. The application deadline is Jan. 29, 2024. If you need an application, please email your name, email address, and phone number to [email protected], or you can pick one up in the Sun Lakes Art Rooms or in the Cottonwood and IronOaks offices. If you need additional information, contact Diane Hitt at 480-802-7080.