Toy and Gift Card Presentation

SunBird Lions Club Lion Ellyn Davis and Lion Eileen Sazama collected from SunBird Lions members and friends 202 toys, and provided Walmart gift cards to the children and families at Hartford Sylvia Encinas Elementary School. We coordinated the delivery of toys with Principal Ines Honne.

SunBird Lions Club wants to thank everyone for helping to make this drive such a success. Without your help, many of these children would not receive presents for the holiday. Each child received two presents, and if parents were in need, gift cards were provided to make their holiday brighter. We are so grateful to help those in need.

May you all have a very Happy New Year, and please continue to support our many SunBird Lions Club projects in 2023.