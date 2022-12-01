Nancy Stutman

Steven Weintraub, chief strategy officer of the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), will address the Jewish War Veterans, Copper State Post 619, on Sunday, Dec. 18. The meeting takes place in the Poolside building of Oakwood Country Club, 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd. in Sun Lakes. A free brunch is offered beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by the speaker at 10 a.m. All veterans are welcome; however, to enjoy the brunch, a reservation is required (see below for details).

Tickets for Troops: Vet Tix secures tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and educational and family activities across the nation. Vet Tixers sign up online, and their service is verified. Membership is available to veterans and active-duty military, along with their families, including immediate family of troops killed in action (KIA). Detailed information can be obtained at www.vettix.org.

Give Something to Those Who Gave: Our service members, shouldering unique burdens of stress, fought and sacrificed for our life and liberty—16.6 million veterans have served during wartime, and 3.6 million veterans have service-related disabilities.

“By providing free tickets to events, we offer opportunities for them to reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build lifelong memories, and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life,” says Weintraub.

Wounds of war, both mental and physical, can stay with veterans the rest of their lives. “Giving to our veterans and supporting the transitions back into their families and communities is a gift of gratitude in which we all can take part,” concludes Weintraub.

Speaker Steve Weintraub: Steve Weintraub retired from the Marine Corps in August of 2019, attaining the rank of colonel after having served over 32 years of honorable and dedicated service on active duty, as well as the reserves. He was inducted this year into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame.

Steve joined the executive staff of the Veteran Tickets Foundation in April of 2016 as chief strategy officer. His vast background in the military and veteran community made him the ideal fit to propel Vet Tix on its ascending trajectory. He has led the effort to grow and increase the national nonprofit organization Vet Tix membership to over 2 million members and enabled the organization to have distributed over 14 million tickets nationwide to its members since the organization was created in 2008.

Colonel Weintraub is very involved with veterans organizations and initiatives throughout Arizona and nationwide. He’s dedicated to ensuring that transitioning service members and veterans connect with appropriate resources earned through their military service.

Brunch Reservation: A “Meet & Greet” with free lox and bagels, doughnuts, and coffee starts at 9:30 a.m., followed by the speaker at 10 a.m. To partake in the food, you must make a reservation by Friday, Dec. 16, at 5 p.m. Contact Joyce Spartonos by email at [email protected] or text her at 480-802-4902.

JWV Post 619, which meets the third Sunday of every month from September through May, boasts members who represent a wide range of religious affiliations and participates in philanthropic activities to help veterans of all faiths. To learn more about JWV activities and membership, contact Commander Chuck Wolin at 602-300-5913 or [email protected]