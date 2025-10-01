The Remodeling Corner

Janet Cook

October is National Kitchen & Bath Month. What is popular in kitchen remodeling? According to the annual U.S. Houzz Kitchen Trends survey, 42% of homeowners wanted a better kitchen layout and larger islands and are spending more to get the kitchen of their dreams. The most popular design style is Traditional, with four other styles competing for second place: Modern, Contemporary, Traditional, and Farmhouse. Here are eight top trends to know about:

• Hiring Pros. The majority (55%) hire a general contractor to manage their project. A one-stop shop for design, providing experienced professionals, monitoring quality and execution to deliver a completed project in a timely manner is preferred.

• Spending Is Up. The median investment on a major kitchen remodel is up 22% from the previous year: $55,000 for an average-sized room, $66,000 average for a larger kitchen.

• Layout. Nearly two-thirds of homeowners want their kitchen more open to nearby interiors, and 46% included opening up to the outdoor area to enhance entertainment capability. Forty-three percent improved the layout to improve functionality. Many kitchens gain square footage (37%), and 13% raise the ceiling.

• White Cabinets Remain #1. Forty-six percent of homeowners choose white cabinets. Twenty-three percent choose contrasting colors: 25% choose wood stain for lower cabinets, and if not wood, then blue (20%). Forty-five percent choose custom cabinets, 35% choose semi-custom, with the majority selecting Shaker-style doors (60%). The majority (66%) include a pullout waste/recycling drawer.

• Longer Kitchen Islands. Forty-two percent of homeowners specify they want a kitchen island that is seven feet or longer. More are using them for socialization and entertaining.

• Upgraded Appliances. Many (54%) prefer to replace all appliances and are increasingly opting for wi-fi connectivity and touch screens. Half of homeowners also include a convenient docking/charging station.

• Top Features. These six are the most replaced features: countertops (91%), backsplash (87%), cabinets (85%), faucets (83%), light fixtures (79%), and flooring (68%). Engineered quartz is the most popular countertop material (46%), and porcelain tile is the most used for the backsplash (54%).

• Aging in Place. More homeowners are including planning for future or current needs (36% and 27%, respectively). The top design features are pullout cabinet shelves, extra lighting, wider drawer pulls, nonslip flooring, and rounded countertops.

Happy Kitchen Remodeling!

Janet Cook, Certified Health Coach and Aging in Place Specialist, President of Cook Remodeling (celebrating 46 years). Did you miss us last month? You can find the article “Outdoor Remodeling: From Patio to Paradise” on our blog!