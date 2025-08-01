The Remodeling Corner

Janet Cook

A home can be the best overall investment, for it impacts the quality of our day-to-day life. Many homeowners remodel at purchase to personalize the home (and the convenience of not moving in until it’s done!) or after living there a few years, being very familiar with what isn’t working and the wisdom of keeping it current. A well-designed home helps to provide a greater return when it is time to sell while you enjoy making it like new! To get the best remodeling results, it is important to choose someone who does home remodeling well. Preliminary vetting can include checking out a remodeling company’s experience, longevity, ratings, customer care (e.g., social media, blog). When you’ve narrowed it down, what are some other questions to confirm a good fit?

Questions for Recent Customers:

• Did they offer design ideas and suggestions that elevated the results? Did they help with selections?

• Was someone there working almost every day?

• Did they protect your property? How neat was the job site and what condition did they leave it every day?

• How flexible and accommodating were they when you changed your mind, made some additions?

• How well did they communicate? Did you feel they cared about the project and your home?

• Did it stay on budget, not counting unknown conditions they found in demolition?

• Would you hire them again?

Questions for the General Contractor/Remodeler:

• Are you a full-service remodeler that offers design, are a quality USA cabinet dealer, have business relationships to help get good prices/better value on appliances, flooring, tile, countertops?

• How much of the job is done by your company’s employees and/or long-term trade professionals that you regularly hire? If the work is bid out, how do you know their workers will be respectful, trustworthy, and do quality work?

• When will you be able to start, and when do you estimate it will be completed?

• How do you handle change orders?

• What is your warranty policy?

Doing your homework upfront will help you have the home remodeling results you have been dreaming of that you can enjoy for years to come!

Happy Home Remodeling!

Janet Cook, Certified Health Coach and Aging in Place Specialist, President of Cook Remodeling (celebrating 46 years), invites you to check out their blog for inspiring photos and more articles.