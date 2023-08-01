The Remodeling Corner

Janet Cook

The best construction and home remodeling conferences are the International Building Show (IBS) and the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). They are great forums to share best practices and design trends and a venue for industry-related companies to showcase their products. Both IBS and KBIS have new product award competitions and judge which are best in their categories, as well as best in show for that year. Here are some new up-and-coming products you might want to have included in your home remodeling project:

Most Innovative Building Material (IBS): RDI Elevation Cable Rail by Barrette Outdoor Living is used both indoors and outdoors. Their cable railing system minimizes lines for a better view and has been engineered for an easier install.

Best of KBIS Kitchen

Gold and Best of Show: Baveno Kitchen Sink System has a telescopic faucet that retracts so a cutting board can cover the fireclay or granite undermount sink. It is great as a secondary island sink or in a laundry room. Other accessories are colanders, bowls, and mats.

Silver: FOTILE Self-Adjusting Range Hood is reported to be the first of its kind, for the fan detects any smoke and turns on and adjusts its height accordingly for maximum extraction power and less energy consumption and less noise.

Best of KBIS Bath:

Gold and Impact Award: inFINE Column Shower by S. G. SRL is great for an outdoor shower post-pool rinse. The nozzle has a 350-degree spout rotation and a minimalist water control that turns on with a twist of a segment in the column.

Silver: The Abstra Collection by Kohler Waste Lab has brushed or matte wall tile that is made from nearly 100% recycled material with raised pattern or textured surface.

Best of KBIS Connected Technology:

Gold: Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Wireless Soil Sensors. Has a smartphone app that lets you adjust water schedules to the soil’s need in the desired zone as needed to conserve water.

Silver: GE 36-inch Touch Control Induction Cooktop is an energy-efficient and easy to clean cooktop that has rapid boil, precision temperature control, and five flexible burners.

A KBIS finalist we were impressed with:

Delta Pull Down Bath Faucet. Pull down faucets are loved in the kitchen. Now you can get that same feature in the bathroom!

Happy Home Remodeling!

Janet Cook is a certified health coach and aging in place specialist and President of Cook Remodeling (celebrating their 44th year). This article can be found on their website’s blog, with images and links to the products.