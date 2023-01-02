The Marathon Is Back!

The Bocce Ball Club of SunBird is excited to be offering marathon play during the Winter of 2023. The competition will run Jan. 14 through March 18 and will consist of two-person teams. Winners and cash prizes will be awarded. The marathon consists of your two-person team playing about 10 games against other teams from SunBird. It’s a great way to get out in the sunshine, enjoy this fun and easy sport, and (the best part) meet a lot of your SunBird neighbors.

You can pick up your team’s registration information at the kiosk in the Copy Room. We do need more volunteers to help with the marathon and other bocce events. Give a call to Wayne Kozak at 204-918-6409, if you can help.

Bocce is going strong at SunBird! Come experience the bocce fun. On Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. we will have an “open court” at the bocce court. Come and see how a game is played, talk to some experienced players, learn the rules, and have some good-spirited competition.

The court is located at the intersection of Championship Drive and Kerby Farms Road. The court may be used from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. by all SunBird residents and their guests. The bocce ball equipment is in the storage bench on the south side of the court. To accommodate our close neighbors, please keep your celebrating down and the area free of debris.