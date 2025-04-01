Thank You for Making the Home and Garden Tour a Success

MaryJo Johnson

The SunBird Garden Club would like to thank everyone who came out for the 2025 annual Home & Garden Tour last month. This popular and fun afternoon could not happen without gracious homeowners opening their beautiful homes, workers who coordinated the event, and all the volunteers who helped make this year’s event a huge success.

A major project the club is undertaking is reconstructing the front gate area. The proceeds from this event will help support the Garden Club’s mission to assist in this undertaking, as well as other projects, in order to assist in the beautification of common areas in our community.