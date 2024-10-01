Surviving the Heat and Looking Forward to Cooler Days

As we continue to endure the summer heat, the SunBird Pickleball Club is finding solace in our shared passion for the game and the camaraderie of our community. Though the temperatures are still high, we’re eagerly anticipating the cooler days ahead that promise more enjoyable play and vibrant social gatherings.

Happy Birthday, Don Patterson (Dawg)!

We’d like to take a moment to celebrate one of our favorite pickleball players: Don Patterson, better known to us as Dawg. Don has been a cherished member of our club, bringing not only his competitive spirit but also a hearty dose of fun to every game. Here’s to you, Dawg, on your special day! May your birthday be filled with joy, and may the year ahead be as rewarding as a well-placed pickleball shot.

Upcoming Potluck, Oct. 19

Mark your calendars for our Welcome Back Potluck on Saturday, Oct. 19! This is a fantastic opportunity to reconnect with fellow players, enjoy delicious food, and share stories from the court. We’re excited to gather and kick off the new season with good food and great company. We’ll eat after our Saturday evening play.

Important Reminders for New and Returning Players

As we gear up for the season, here are a couple of key reminders for both new and returning players:

• Membership Dues: Please remember to bring $20 the first time you come to play. This fee helps support our club and maintain our equipment.

• Guidelines and Waivers: Ensure you review the club guidelines and sign your renewal waiver when you pay your dues. It’s important to stay updated on the rules and regulations to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for everyone.

We look forward to seeing familiar faces and welcoming new ones as we begin another new SunBird season of pickleball. Here’s to cooler weather, great games, and even greater friendships!

For any questions or further information, feel free to reach out to [email protected] or text her at 480-285-4501. See you on the courts!