Sunny Quilters Showcase Their New Display Case

The SunBird Sunny Quilters unveiled their new display case located upstairs in the SunBird clubhouse on Dec. 7. The display case is just outside the Apache Room and was built to showcase their quilted creations. Currently on display is a beautiful Christmas-themed quilt with blocks designed and quilted by different Sunny Quilters members. The display case was built by Bob Top with funds donated by the Quilting Club and the HOA’s Capital Improvement Fund. Check it out!

If you are interested in learning more about the quilting club, contact Jacque VanDamme or any of the Sunny Quilters.