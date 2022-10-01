Sunday Music, Dinner and Dance Venue October 9

John Yu

On Oct. 9 at the San Tan Ballroom, our Sunday Music, Dinner and Dance Venue brings back the “Sock Hop”—a time when we kicked off our shoes and danced in our socks, swinging to “Rock Around the Clock” and hugging our sweethearts, because the Everly Brothers told us “All I Have to Do Is Dream.” Feel free to dress for the times as we drop our dress codes. Come in your t-shirt and jeans or ‘50s dress and kick off your shoes!

Enjoy a nostalgic evening as we transport everyone back to the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s with some of our favorite tunes from the past. For our ballroom dancers, take your partner for a spin across the ballroom floor. Enjoy the music of Still Cruising (a ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s band). Even if you don’t dance, come listen to your old favorites. Singles join other singles and find dance partners and make new friends. We commit to soft-volume, easy listening music that allows for conversation as well as a comfortable dining environment. Cottonwood restaurant provides a menu of great foods and drinks, as usual.

Admission is $15 per person and $25 per couple. (Pre-paid season passes for all performances discounted at $80 per person is still a bargain.) Write checks to Sunday Dance Club and mail to John Yu at 9617 E. Sherwood Way, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. Remaining season dates are Oct. 9, Nov. 13, Dec. 4, Jan. 8, Feb. 5, March 12, and April 2. Please call me at 480-699-7334 for any questions. Please check our website www.sunlakes-sundaydanceclub.com for more details or follow us on Facebook at SunLakesSundayDancers. SunBird residents are also welcome!