SunBird’s 25th Annual Community Day

Wendy Armijo, Lifestyle Director

Wow, it’s hard to believe that SunBird has been hosting our annual Community Day for 25 years! This year we are hoping to hold the most successful Community Day SunBird has ever seen. With that being said, we are excited to announce that preparations are currently underway for this grand event to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the SunBird ballroom. The primary purpose of the day is for the socialization, enjoyment, benefit, and education for our residents.

We are extending an invitation for local vendors to participate, sell, display, and demonstrate their services or products. Come out and visit a wide variety of booths, including community realtors, dentists, physical therapists, cosmetics, candles, computer repair, weed and pest control, painters, and so much more. There will be lunch offered on the patio, music on the patio, and raffle drawings throughout the day. Representatives from many of the SunBird clubs and classes will be available to answer questions about participation or membership.

Invitations will be sent out to previous vendors/participants in late September or early October, or you may contact Wendy Armijo, lifestyle director, at [email protected] if you are interested in participating in this amazing event!