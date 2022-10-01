SunBird’s 24th Annual Community Day

Wendy Armijo, Lifestyle Director

We are excited to announce that preparations are underway for our 24th Annual Community Day to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The primary purpose of the day is for the enjoyment, benefit, and education of our residents. We are extending an invitation to local vendors to participate, sell, display, and demonstrate their services or products. Come visit a variety of booths, including community realtors, dentists, physical therapists, cosmetics, candles, computer repair, weed and pest control, painters, and much more. There will be lunch offered on the patio, music on the patio, and raffle drawings throughout the day. Representatives from many of the SunBird clubs and classes will be available to answer questions about participation or membership. Invitations will be sent out to previous vendors/participants in early October, or you may contact Wendy Armijo, lifestyle director, at [email protected] if you are interested in participating in this amazing event!