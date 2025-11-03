SunBird Singers and Ringers Holiday Performance

The SunBird Singers and Ringers are actively engaged in rehearsals as they get ready for their annual Christmas program. This much-anticipated event will take place in the ballroom on Dec. 3 and 4, beginning at 7 p.m. each evening.

Directors Pat Miller, Kim Hanson, and Mike Hanson have dedicated their time and effort to select and rehearse the music for the program. Their commitment ensures a delightful and festive experience for all attendees.

Mark your calendar and prepare to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with the SunBird Singers and Ringers. This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy seasonal music and celebrate the season together as a community.