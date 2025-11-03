November 2025, Front Page

SunBird Singers and Ringers Holiday Performance

SunBird Singers and Ringers Directors Pat Miller, Kim Hanson, and Mike Hanson

The SunBird Singers and Ringers are actively engaged in rehearsals as they get ready for their annual Christmas program. This much-anticipated event will take place in the ballroom on Dec. 3 and 4, beginning at 7 p.m. each evening.

Directors Pat Miller, Kim Hanson, and Mike Hanson have dedicated their time and effort to select and rehearse the music for the program. Their commitment ensures a delightful and festive experience for all attendees.

Mark your calendar and prepare to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with the SunBird Singers and Ringers. This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy seasonal music and celebrate the season together as a community.