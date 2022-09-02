SunBird Residents Invited to Sunday Dance Venue

John Yu

Ballroom dancing and crooner music is back on center stage along with big bands, orchestras, and lounge bands. Audiences listen and ruminate back to carefree days while ballroom dancing has never been more vibrant. Old time tunes Begin the Beguine, Mac the Knife, Strangers in the Night, Beyond the Sea, Rock Around the Clock, Zoot Suit Riot, and so on are played by a live band once again.

This will be the case on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 5 p.m. for three hours at Cottonwood’s San Tan Ballroom in Sun Lakes. SunBird residents are invited! After a brief summer hiatus, faces again will radiate with the aura of sublime tranquility and musicality as foxtrots and waltzes grace the floor with their smooth elegance. Swingers with revamped knees will jump and jive to Nothing but Elvis’s Hound Dog. Latin dancers will sway their voluptuous titanium hips in full display as they cha cha and rumba to the tunes of Santana.

Our Sun Lakes Sunday Music Dinner and Dance Venue will begin its eight Sunday venues on Sept. 11. We plan on attendance and excitement to once again reach new levels with standing room only. We welcome guests who come just to listen to our lively band and our great singer Mark Webb. Just watching the great dancers on the floor is a visual treat for many. Singles join other singles and find dance partners and make new friends and dance partners. Cottonwood restaurant again will provide a menu of great foods and drinks.

We are looking forward to this upcoming season. Our first Sunday Music, Dinner, and Dance Venue on Sept. 11 will salute the “Rat Pack” with songs of Old Blue Eyes. Future Sunday Venues will include salutes to Swing Dancing, Latin Dances, Christmas, and Sock Hop days.

Come see, hear, and enjoy what past audiences heralded as nostalgic and recognizable tunes that were easy to dance to with volume levels that allowed for conversation and dining without the need for earplugs.

Our band features Rags Allen, an accomplished keyboardist and member of the Arizona Nightclub Performers Hall of Fame. Rags performed alongside Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Charlie Pride, and Mickey Gilley at venues throughout the country. Joining Rags is Al Beasley, well-known percussionist and guitarist throughout the valley. The featured singer is Mark Webb, a popular professional singer with a range for all types of music.

Admission is $15 per person and $25 per couple. (Pre-paid season passes for all 8 performances are discounted at $80 per person. Season passes are available through the first dance of the season only.) If mailing checks, please write checks to “Sunday Dance Venue” c/o John Yu at 9617 E. Sherwood Way, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. Our 8 season dates are Sept 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13, Dec. 4, Jan. 8, Feb. 5, March 12, and April 2—all on Sundays from 5 to 8:30 p.m. If you have questions, call 480-699-7334. More information is available on our website at www.sunlakes-sundaydanceclub.com. Follow us on Facebook at SunLakesSundayDancers.