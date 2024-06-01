SunBird Pickleball

We are thrilled to welcome Matt Clark as the newest member of our Pickleball Club! Matt’s enthusiasm for the game and eagerness to join our community are fantastic additions to our vibrant club.

In other news, we recently took a moment to celebrate one of our longstanding members, Lisa Dingeldein. Lisa has been a pillar of support for our club, contributing in countless ways. From baking delicious treats to helping coordinate events and tournaments, including the Alzheimer’s tournament, decorating our clubhouse for festive occasions, and lending a hand at Far Out Fest, Lisa’s dedication has truly enriched our Pickleball Club experience as well as our HOA community!

As we wrap up another fantastic season filled with laughter and camaraderie on and off the courts, we extend a heartfelt thank you to each member for making it such a memorable time.

Looking ahead, our summer hours are in effect from May 1 through Oct. 31. If you need a reminder, check the glass case in the breezeway by the post office. Additionally, please note that the HOA has posted guidelines for reserving courts above the court reservation sheets. We kindly ask all HOA members to follow this process when reserving courts to ensure a smooth and fair experience for everyone.

Here’s to more fun-filled pickleball days ahead!