SunBird Memorial Wall

A new SunBird Golf Club community Memorial Wall is located on the water pump station, facing Waterview and the driving range. The wall is divided into two sections: one for our veterans and the second for civilians (anyone may be placed on the wall, SunBird resident or not). Waterview is a well-traveled street and an excellent spot to review the memories of our loved ones. The plates will be crafted by the folks in SunBird Ceramics, so the entire process will stay inside the walls of the SunBird community. Please contact the Golf Pro Shop to see available color options and to place an order.