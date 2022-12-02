SunBird Lions Fundraiser

Please support us and Barro’s Pizza as we work to help those in need. Lions Club helps those who have sight and hearing challenges. We help the Ascend in Chandler at the Food Pantry, give presents to children who would not be able to have the fun of opening a gift, help children with disabilities attend camp, and help those in need of walkers, wheelchairs, canes, and commodes, to name a few. All this is done because of your generosity.

Please join us at Barro’s Pizza at 950 E. Riggs Road (corner of Riggs and McQueen Roads) on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Barro’s Pizza will donate 20% of sales to SunBird Lions.

You must have a coupon, which we will offer at Bingo, which began in the SunBird ballroom on Nov. 4.

Bingo is held the first and third Friday of the month. You can also contact any Lion or call Lion Arlene Block at 602-618-5861, and she will get your coupon to you. Tell your family and friends so we can continue to serve those in need. Thank you for your continued support.