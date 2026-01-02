SunBird Lady Niners in a Giving Mood

Teri Bitler

During this past Christmas season, the Lady Niners once again showed their generous spirit by purchasing requests from the SunBird Lions Giving Tree, which supports Hartford Sylvia Encinas Elementary School. Hartford, the oldest elementary school still open in the Chandler Unified District, sits in the heart of Chandler. For many of the children who attend, these donations could be the only Christmas gifts they would receive, making our contributions all the more meaningful.

Meanwhile, on the course, the Lady Niners continue to brave downright chilly winter mornings to conquer the back nine each week. We’re keeping our swings strong and our spirits high as we look forward to warmer days, green fairways, and the joys of spring golf ahead!