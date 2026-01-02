Lady 18ers Get Into the Holiday Spirit!

Margaret Munsch

The Lady 18ers kicked off the month of December with a Christmas Team Play of the Red Team vs. Green Team. Santa left treats on each hole for the naughty & nice! The Red Team won again this year! Red must be the lucky color. As evident by all the smiles, the ladies had a fun time!

Following the fun Christmas game, the ladies had their monthly general meeting and a holiday celebration with charcuterie boards served by the Horizon Room. The ladies also had a 50/50 draw to raise funds for holiday poinsettias for the SunBird HOA office and Christmas gifts for the Golf Maintenance Crew.

Stay tuned for more activities this season! In addition to our weekly play on Tuesdays, we will be hosting a Home and Home on Feb. 13, 2026, inviting ladies from Springfield and Palo Verde Golf Clubs. In February, we will have the SunBird Cup and in March, the Club Championship, just to mention a few.