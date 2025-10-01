SunBird Lady 18ers’ Season Begins in November!

Margaret Munsch

If you like to:

• Golf,

• Meet new friends and reacquaint with old friends,

• Learn the rules and etiquette of golf, and

• Play a variety of fun and at times challenging games, then

consider joining the Lady 18ers. We invite and welcome all lady golfers of various skills to join our league. All new members are assigned a “buddy” to help introduce them to our league and practices. We play on Tuesday mornings and play a variety of games, enabling participants to meet and play with different individuals.

Our season begins on Tuesday, Nov. 4, with a game of golf, followed by a luncheon and our first general meeting of the season. The league has monthly general meetings on the first Tuesday of each month after golf at around 3 p.m. Topics at the meeting include upcoming events, golf rules and etiquette, announcing and acknowledging ladies who got a hole-in-one, issues and concerns raised by the members, and a 50/50 draw to support initiatives in the SunBird community.

We have a number of fun events and tournaments planned, including hosting ladies from Springfield and Palo Verde Golf Leagues to a Home & Home at the SunBird Golf Course on Feb. 13, 2026. We also will be hosting the SunBird Lady 9ers for a game of golf and lunch on Nov. 18, 2025.

We are looking forward to another fun and enjoyable golf season and, of course, to welcoming our returning members and meeting many new members!