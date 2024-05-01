SunBird Lady 18ers

Lisa Onyx and Cindy Vig (Right to left): Dolly White, Carol Garrett, Viva Smith, Cindy Vig, Margie Leach and Pat McInnis Dolly White, SunBird Cup Champion Cindy Vig wins SunBird Ladies League Club Champion.

Margaret Munsch

Congratulations to Cindy Vig on winning the annual SunBird Ladies League Club Championship. This was a two-week flighted low gross tournament held on March 12 and 19. Cindy won with a two-day total of 140, which is only six over the course par. This is Cindy’s 10th time winning the Club Championship. Way to go, Cindy!

The top players in each of the three Club Champion flights are as follows:

Flight 1: Karen Gilmore, Margie Leach, Collette Ellis Toddington

Flight 2: Marcia Hogan, Pat McInnis, Shirley Goldade

Flight 3: Sandra Crane, Jackie Huyghebaert, Shirl Morgan

On March 29 the ladies joined the Men 18ers for a Step Aside Mixer, luncheon, and awards on the patio event. The trophies and prizes for the Club Championship gross tournament and SunBird Cup net tournament, which was played in February, were awarded that day. Thank you to all the players who came out to play in both tournaments, and congratulations to the winners!

At the luncheon, Cindy Vig announced that the two ladies who will represent the league at next season’s State Medallion Tournament are Lisa Onyx, who had the lowest two-game net score, and Cindy Vig, who had the lowest game gross score in the four qualifying rounds. They will participate in the State Tournament in January of 2025 at Oakwood Golf and Country Club. Thank you to Julie and her team from the Horizon Room for serving a tasty lunch to all on the patio. It was a great way to celebrate and bring the season to an end.

We are pleased to announce and welcome Christine Erickson, Betty Johnston, Jean Jones, Annette Sikkema, and Cassie Bartholomew to our Ladies Leagues. New members are always welcome!

Our last major event of the season was our general meeting followed by our annual Awards on April 2.