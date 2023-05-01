SunBird Kare Bears Pause

Shirley Jackson

The new board for the SunBird Kare Bears 2023-24 season will include Karen Volk, Kay Davis, Donna Moran, Patsy Covington, and Paula Warhoover.

Barb Dunbar will continue as secretary, and Sandy Barber will continue as treasurer for the coming season.

Donations have been given to the following charities in Chandler and nearby communities and our own HOA and the SunBird Golf Club:

Hamilton Leo’s (gift card): $100

One Small Step (Clothes Cabin): $800

My Sister’s Place: $600

Neighbors Who Care: $1,000

Neighbors Who Care (Christmas baskets for SunBird residents): $200

Hospice of the Valley: $600

St. Vincent DePaul: $500

St. Peter’s Mission School: $500

House of Refuge: $600

American Service Animal Society: $500

SunBird HOA (projects): $3,000

SunBird Golf Club: $1,000

Total: $9,400

Following the Appreciation Luncheon, Kare Bears members donated their own funds for the purchase of items to fill Blessing Bags for distribution to residents in the SunBird community.

Many hours of service were donated by Kare Bears members. We are here during the summer season for Celebrations of Life, greeting cards, and collections for the fairs. Anyone interested in joining our organization will find member application sheets in the SunBird lobby, and are encouraged to contact a board member. The board has begun drawing up interesting ideas to forward our quest to provide service and earn monies for the many needy charity organizations and our own HOA. During the summer months, Kare Bears members and their guests will meet for a luncheon in the Horizon Room the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. No business will occur at the summer meetings, only a meet and greet luncheon to get better acquainted. The next regular meeting will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. in the SunBird ballroom.

Thank you, SunBird community, for your continued support of the SunBird Kare Bears. We couldn’t do it without your generosity and particularly supporting our fairs, concerts, and style shows. We like bringing the various activities to you for your enjoyment.