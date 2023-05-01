SunBird Kare Bears Pause

Shirley Jackson
The new board for the SunBird Kare Bears 2023-24 season will include Karen Volk, Kay Davis, Donna Moran, Patsy Covington, and Paula Warhoover.
Barb Dunbar will continue as secretary, and Sandy Barber will continue as treasurer for the coming season.
Donations have been given to the following charities in Chandler and nearby communities and our own HOA and the SunBird Golf Club:
Hamilton Leo’s (gift card): $100
One Small Step (Clothes Cabin): $800
My Sister’s Place: $600
Neighbors Who Care: $1,000
Neighbors Who Care (Christmas baskets for SunBird residents): $200
Hospice of the Valley: $600
St. Vincent DePaul: $500
St. Peter’s Mission School: $500
House of Refuge: $600
American Service Animal Society: $500
SunBird HOA (projects): $3,000
SunBird Golf Club: $1,000
Total: $9,400
Following the Appreciation Luncheon, Kare Bears members donated their own funds for the purchase of items to fill Blessing Bags for distribution to residents in the SunBird community.
Many hours of service were donated by Kare Bears members. We are here during the summer season for Celebrations of Life, greeting cards, and collections for the fairs. Anyone interested in joining our organization will find member application sheets in the SunBird lobby, and are encouraged to contact a board member. The board has begun drawing up interesting ideas to forward our quest to provide service and earn monies for the many needy charity organizations and our own HOA. During the summer months, Kare Bears members and their guests will meet for a luncheon in the Horizon Room the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. No business will occur at the summer meetings, only a meet and greet luncheon to get better acquainted. The next regular meeting will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. in the SunBird ballroom.
Thank you, SunBird community, for your continued support of the SunBird Kare Bears. We couldn’t do it without your generosity and particularly supporting our fairs, concerts, and style shows. We like bringing the various activities to you for your enjoyment.